Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Type 2 diabetes: why treatment plans may need to be different for older adults

By James Brown, Associate Professor in Biology and Biomedical Science, Aston University
Srikanth Bellary, Clinical Associate Professor, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Aston University
Share this article
Around 6% of the world’s population suffer from type 2 diabetes. People of any age can develop the condition, but the number of older adults with type 2 diabetes is rapidly increasing worldwide. In fact, adults over the age of 65 now account for almost…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Despite Overwhelming Evidence, Bangladesh Authorities Deny Enforced Disappearances
~ Mexico: Mass Expulsion of Asylum Seekers to Guatemala
~ Loneliness, loss and regret: what getting old really feels like – new study
~ How threats of hellfire helped keep 'immodest' women in their place – from the ancient world to 'My Unorthodox Life'
~ The science of product placements – and why some work better than others
~ Data science education lacks a much-needed focus on ethics
~ What schools teach about 9/11 and the war on terror
~ Black Lives Matter: How far has the movement come?
~ Packaging generates a lot of waste – now Maine and Oregon want manufacturers to foot the bill for getting rid of it
~ Tribute to Yusuf Grillo: Nigerian art activist, scholar and bridge builder
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter