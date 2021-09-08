Tolerance.ca
Politics with Michelle Grattan: Kate Jenkins on the women's agenda

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In the week of the National Summit on Women’s Safety, Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins joins the podcast to discuss progress – and lack of progress – on issues of vital importance to Australian women.

Last week, the government passed aspects of Jenkins’ Respect@Work report into law. Of the 12 recommendations which called for specific legislative reform, only six were enacted. In particular, the recommendation for placing a “positive duty” on employers to protect employees against workplace harassment has not been adopted. This cherry-picking has attracted considerable backlash.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


