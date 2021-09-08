Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Azerbaijan silence looms as yet another member of LGBTQ+ community is fatally targeted

By Arzu Geybullayeva
The story of a young trans woman killed in August stirs new discussions about homophobia, the lack of protective measures for the LGBTQ+ community, and governmnet's failure to take action.


© Global Voices -


