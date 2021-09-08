Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Musicians are urging us to vaccinate: the federal government should learn from these moving, hopeful ads

By Andrea Fenton, PhD Student Swinburne University of Technology, Teaching Associate Melbourne University, Monash University , Swinburne University of Technology
A new ad has been released from the LIVE Alliance (Live Industry Venues + Entertainment) a music industry collective, under the guidance of advertising veteran Russel Howcroft.

The campaign, Vax the Nation, is set to Powderfinger’s My Happiness. Here, the lyrics take on new meaning as we watch scenes of live music and connection, which seem like a lifetime ago.

The ad shows massive crowds at music festivals and live shows such as one…


© The Conversation -


~ Podcast with Michelle Grattan: A Father's Day backlash hits Scott Morrison
