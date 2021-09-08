Women, youth and low-education workers bear the worst job losses in Indonesia when there are no tourists
By Ya-Yen Sun, Senior Lecturer, The University of Queensland
Futu Faturay, Policy analyst, Badan Kebijakan Fiskal, Kementerian Keuangan RI
Ilmiawan Auwalin, Associate lecturer, Universitas Airlangga
Jie Wang, Senior Lecturer, The University of Queensland
Lintje Sie, Data Analyst, The University of Queensland
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill, hurting the tourism industry due to travel restrictions and border control measures designed to reduce contact between people.
Indonesia has been hit particularly hard. In 2020, the number of international visitors dropped by 75% and domestic trips were halved. Tourism businesses have had no choice but to reduce business hours, lay off employees and implement pay cuts.
…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 8, 2021