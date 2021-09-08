Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peruvian Advocate for People with Disabilities Honored

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Bryan Russell hold his thumb up. © Bryan Russell 2020 (New York) – Bryan Russell, a Peruvian human rights advocate, is the 2021 recipient of the Human Rights Watch Marca Bristo Fellowship for Courageous Leadership in Disability Rights, Human Rights Watch said today. Russell, 29, is a passionate advocate for inclusive schools, health care and political participation.  He is a graduate of Ignacio de Loyola University and ran for Congress in 2019, the first person with Down Syndrome to pursue a political career in Peru. According to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Neurodiversity can be a workplace strength, if we make room for it
~ 10 things Australia can do to prevent violence against women and children
~ Women, youth and low-education workers bear the worst job losses in Indonesia when there are no tourists
~ US: Advance Human Right to Safe, Affordable Water
~ Pentagon places Israel under CentCom, alongside Arab states
~ The political architecture of the new Middle East, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Jordanian-Egyptian axis to the aid of Lebanon
~ BBC admits to airing propaganda report tarnishing Syria
~ Musicians are urging us to vaccinate: the federal government should learn from these moving, hopeful ads
~ Podcast with Michelle Grattan: A Father's Day backlash hits Scott Morrison
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter