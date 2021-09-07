Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Social inclusion is important in Aotearoa New Zealand — but so is speaking honestly about terrorism

By Hanlie Booysen, Adjunct Research Fellow, and founding member of the Middle East and Islamic Studies Aotearoa (MEISA) network, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
In the wake of the Christchurch and Auckland attacks, should official definitions of terrorism conflate the actions of a white supremacy extremist and a radical Islamist extremist?


