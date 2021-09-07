Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want to act on climate change but not sure how? Tweaking these 3 parts of your life will make the biggest difference

By Andreas Chai, Associate Professor, Griffith University
Last month’s dire report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change may have left you feeling overwhelmed. But small changes at the household level really can make a world of difference.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


