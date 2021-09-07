Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People with Disabilities, Older People at Risk after Hurricane Ida

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Occupants prepare to depart the Renaissance Place senior living apartments in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on September 3, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana.  © 2021 Matt Slocum/AP Images Hurricane Ida made landfall in the southern US state of Louisiana last week, leaving thousands of people displaced and millions without power or access to other resources. Among those most at risk during the storm and in its aftermath have been people with disabilities and older people. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has found that people with…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Social care reform: why Boris Johnson’s plan won’t fix the crisis – expert view
~ Languishing, burnout and stigma are all among the possible psychological impacts as Delta lingers in the community
~ How someone becomes a torturer
~ Wildfire burn scars can intensify and even trigger thunderstorms, leading to catastrophic flooding – here's how
~ If you're annoyed by other people's fidgeting or finger-tapping, you're not alone: Misokinesia affects 1 in 3
~ 'I tell everyone I love being on my own, but I hate it': what older Australians want you to know about loneliness
~ 'Fortress USA': How the September 11 terror attacks produced a military industrial juggernaut
~ More children are self-harming since the start of the pandemic. Here's what parents and teachers can do to help
~ At least we're not being exterminated by alien attack-robots: watching War of the Worlds in a pandemic
~ New research reveals animals are changing their body shapes to cope with climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter