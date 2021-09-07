Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social care reform: why Boris Johnson’s plan won’t fix the crisis – expert view

By Catherine Needham, Professor of Public Policy and Public Management, University of Birmingham
Share this article
The government proposes to fix social care and rescue the NHS in one go. The levy it proposes risks only scratching the surface


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Languishing, burnout and stigma are all among the possible psychological impacts as Delta lingers in the community
~ How someone becomes a torturer
~ Wildfire burn scars can intensify and even trigger thunderstorms, leading to catastrophic flooding – here's how
~ If you're annoyed by other people's fidgeting or finger-tapping, you're not alone: Misokinesia affects 1 in 3
~ 'I tell everyone I love being on my own, but I hate it': what older Australians want you to know about loneliness
~ 'Fortress USA': How the September 11 terror attacks produced a military industrial juggernaut
~ More children are self-harming since the start of the pandemic. Here's what parents and teachers can do to help
~ At least we're not being exterminated by alien attack-robots: watching War of the Worlds in a pandemic
~ New research reveals animals are changing their body shapes to cope with climate change
~ Myanmar reporter arrested in Yangon after four months in hiding
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter