Human Rights Observatory

If you're annoyed by other people's fidgeting or finger-tapping, you're not alone: Misokinesia affects 1 in 3

By Todd Handy, Professor of Psychology, University of British Columbia
Sumeet Jaswal, PhD Student in Psychology, University of British Columbia
Are you bothered by seeing someone else fidget? Do you ever have strong negative feelings, thoughts or physical reactions when viewing other peoples’ repetitive movements such as foot shaking, finger tapping or gum chewing?

Well, if you do, you aren’t alone.

In a new study we ran as attentional neuroscientists, we put that question to a sample of over 2,700 undergraduates and found that more than one-third said yes. And it wasn’t just students who had such sensitivities. When we went out and asked…


© The Conversation -


