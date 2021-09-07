'I tell everyone I love being on my own, but I hate it': what older Australians want you to know about loneliness
By Barbara Barbosa Neves, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, Monash University
Alexandra Sanders, Sociology Research & Teaching Associate, Monash University
David Colón Cabrera, Lecturer in Anthropology, Monash University
Narelle Warren, Associate Professor in Sociology and Anthropology, Monash University
During lockdowns, researchers have explored loneliness with Australians over 65. Picking up the phone for a meaningful chat is more important than you might think.
- Tuesday, September 7, 2021