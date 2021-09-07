Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At least we're not being exterminated by alien attack-robots: watching War of the Worlds in a pandemic

By Kevin John Brophy, Emeritus Professor of Creative Writing, The University of Melbourne
This gripping TV adaptation of H.G. Wells’ 1898 novel, updated to a contemporary setting, is more layered, intimate and satisfying than the original story.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


