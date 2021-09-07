Tolerance.ca
Myanmar reporter arrested in Yangon after four months in hiding

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Ma Thuzar, a journalist held arbitrarily since her arrest for no clear reason in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city, a week ago after four months in hiding.Her family and colleagues spent five days without any news of her after she was snatched by police as she left her home on the morning of 1 September.


