Rhetoric Check: Parliament wasn't toxic — Justin Trudeau just wants a majority

By Eugene Lang, Lecturer/Adjunct Professor, School of Policy Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
A former political insider explains that the view inside government is generally the sooner minority rule is put to bed in favour of a majority, the better. That’s why Trudeau really called an election.


