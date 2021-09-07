Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does being away from your smartphone cause you anxiety? The fact that it makes you available 24/7 could be the reason

By Wuyou Sui, Postdoctoral fellow, Behavioural Medicine Lab, School of Exercise Science, Physical & Health Education, University of Victoria
Anna Sui, PhD Candidate, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, Western University
Some researchers argue that nomophobia, or no mobile phobia, should be treated through psychological and pharmaceutical treatments. But these claims ignore real-life interactions.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


