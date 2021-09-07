Does being away from your smartphone cause you anxiety? The fact that it makes you available 24/7 could be the reason
By Wuyou Sui, Postdoctoral fellow, Behavioural Medicine Lab, School of Exercise Science, Physical & Health Education, University of Victoria
Anna Sui, PhD Candidate, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, Western University
Some researchers argue that nomophobia, or no mobile phobia, should be treated through psychological and pharmaceutical treatments. But these claims ignore real-life interactions.
© The Conversation
