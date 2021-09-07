What climate change means for southern Ontario and Québec
By François Brissette, Professeur titulaire, groupe de recherche HC3 - Hydrologie Climat & Changements Climatiques, École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS)
Annie Poulin, Professeure titulaire, Groupe de recherche HC3 - Hydrologie Climat & Changement Climatique, École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS)
Southern Québec is warming twice as rapidly as the rest of the world due to the progressive loss of snow cover. An average annual warming of 3 C to 6 C is expected by the end of the century.
