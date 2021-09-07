Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Young people and women bear the brunt of South Africa's worrying jobless rate

By Cecil Mlatsheni, Senior lecturer, School of Economics, University of Cape Town, University of Cape Town
Lauren Graham, Associate professor at the Centre for Social Development in Africa, University of Johannesburg, University of Johannesburg
South Africa’s unemployment figures have made for grim reading for a long time. The latest for the second quarter of 2021 were, by several measures, gloomier than usual. The official unemployment rate for the second quarter worsened to 34.4%. This is the highest the rate has been since the survey was started in 2008.

Worse is still to come: analysts…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


