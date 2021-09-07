Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Renewable energy projects in rural Ghana have some built-in limitations

By Dr. Basil Amuzu-Sefordzi, Postgrad Research Fellow at UWA AfREC, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
Renewable energy technologies like solar lanterns, solar panels and biogas digesters offer the prospect of affordable power in remote communities. For the last 30 years, international organisations have been involved in projects to make these technologies available to users in African countries. Mainly this has been done free of charge and has included efforts to build local capacity and reform policy.

But despite these efforts, internationally funded renewable energy projects have often failed after they withdrew their support.

In the last decade, international organisations…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Myanmar reporter arrested in Yangon after four months in hiding
~ Rhetoric Check: Parliament wasn't toxic — Justin Trudeau just wants a majority
~ Does being away from your smartphone cause you anxiety? The fact that it makes you available 24/7 could be the reason
~ What climate change means for southern Ontario and Québec
~ Young people and women bear the brunt of South Africa's worrying jobless rate
~ Nigeria’s debt is sustainable, but dangers loom on the horizon
~ Why corporate reforms falter: some insights from Kenya
~ Race and capitalism: no easy answers, but posturing will get South Africa nowhere
~ Egg freezing: why extending the ten-year limit won't mean more older mums
~ Why has the UK's wet summer been bad for bees?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter