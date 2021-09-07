Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Race and capitalism: no easy answers, but posturing will get South Africa nowhere

By Roger Southall, Professor of Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand
The democratic transition in 1994 was the result of an ‘elite pact’ that changed the country’s politics, but did little to undermine the foundations of white economic power.


