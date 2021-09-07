Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egg freezing: why extending the ten-year limit won't mean more older mums

By Kylie Baldwin, Senior Lecturer, De Montfort University
Share this article
The number of women choosing to freeze their eggs is on the rise in Europe, including in the UK. Even during the pandemic, fertility clinics have seen a sharp rise in the number of women enquiring about egg freezing. While there are many reasons why a woman may elect to freeze her eggs, regulations in the UK are extremely restrictive, stipulating that eggs frozen for social reasons…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Myanmar reporter arrested in Yangon after four months in hiding
~ Rhetoric Check: Parliament wasn't toxic — Justin Trudeau just wants a majority
~ Does being away from your smartphone cause you anxiety? The fact that it makes you available 24/7 could be the reason
~ What climate change means for southern Ontario and Québec
~ Young people and women bear the brunt of South Africa's worrying jobless rate
~ Nigeria’s debt is sustainable, but dangers loom on the horizon
~ Renewable energy projects in rural Ghana have some built-in limitations
~ Why corporate reforms falter: some insights from Kenya
~ Race and capitalism: no easy answers, but posturing will get South Africa nowhere
~ Why has the UK's wet summer been bad for bees?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter