Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why has the UK's wet summer been bad for bees?

By Philip Donkersley, Senior Research Associate in Entomology, Lancaster University
This year will be remembered in the UK for its extremely heavy downpours. Intense summer storms resulted in some places exceeding twice their average rainfall. These wet summers make life even harder for bees, who are already struggling with land-use intensification, chemical exposure, exotic species, climate change and habitat destruction.

Wild bees (for example bumblebees…


