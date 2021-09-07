Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Air pollution: science shows there's no safe limit – here's how laws must change

By William Bloss, Professor of Atmospheric Science, University of Birmingham
Air pollution is the largest environmental risk to public health. Outdoor air pollution causes around four million premature deaths globally each year, while a further three million deaths are linked to pollution indoors – mainly from open cooking and heating fires in developing countries.

The most harmful air pollutants in urban areas are nitrogen dioxide gas (NO₂) and fine particulate matter, often referred to as PM2.5 – particles smaller than 2.5 micrometres that can be inhaled deep into the lungs.…


© The Conversation -


