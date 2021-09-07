Reusable containers aren't always better for the environment than disposable ones - new research
By Alejandro Gallego Schmid, Senior Lecturer in Circular Economy and Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment, University of Manchester
Adisa Azapagic, Professor of Environmental Chemical Engineering, University of Manchester
Joan Manuel F. Mendoza, Research Fellow in Circular Economy and Sustainable Development., Manchester University
Reusable containers may have to be reused many times to offset their negative environmental impacts - improving recycling infrastructure could be the answer.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 7, 2021