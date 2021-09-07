Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

The Revolving Door of Persecution in Crimea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nariman Dzhelyal in Crimea in 2019.  © 2019 Anton Naumliuk, Grati In today’s Crimea, to be a member of the Crimean Tatar community is to be a target for the authorities. In the early hours of September 4, Russia’s security services raided the house of Nariman Dzhelyal, a deputy chairman of the Crimean Tatar representative body, Mejlis. Dzhelyal is one of the few Crimean Tatar leaders remaining in Crimea, as a result of Russia’s ruthless and seemingly endless persecution campaign against Crimean Tatars. Authorities detained Dzhelyal after searching his home. For 24…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


