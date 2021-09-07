Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aid-for-Sex Alleged in Northern Mozambique

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A woman walks through the Internally Displaced Person camp "25 de junho," in Metuge, Mozambique on May 20, 2021.  © 2021 JOHN WESSELS/AFP via Getty Images Allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse of women in exchange for humanitarian aid have reemerged in Mozambique, this time among people displaced by armed Islamist groups in the northern Cabo Delgado province. Last month, while interviewing internally displaced people (IDPs), I spoke with a 23-year-old woman called Abiba, who described sexual harassment by a relief worker. She told me that after she arrived…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Rhetoric Check: Parliament wasn't toxic — Justin Trudeau just wants a majority
~ Does being away from your smartphone cause you anxiety? The fact that it makes you available 24/7 could be the reason
~ What climate change means for southern Ontario and Québec
~ Young people and women bear the brunt of South Africa's worrying jobless rate
~ Nigeria’s debt is sustainable, but dangers loom on the horizon
~ Renewable energy projects in rural Ghana have some built-in limitations
~ Why corporate reforms falter: some insights from Kenya
~ Race and capitalism: no easy answers, but posturing will get South Africa nowhere
~ Egg freezing: why extending the ten-year limit won't mean more older mums
~ Why has the UK's wet summer been bad for bees?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter