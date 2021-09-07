Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan Women Protest Against Taliban Restrictions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women gather to demand their rights under Taliban rule during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan on September 3, 2021. © 2021 Wali Sabawoon/AP Images “We decided to protest to demand our basic rights: the right to education, to work, and political participation. We want the Taliban to know that they cannot eliminate us from society.” Those were the words of Arezo, a young woman from Kabul who took to the streets after the Taliban’s announcement that women would not be allowed to hold senior positions in Afghanistan’s new government. “The Taliban have told women that…


