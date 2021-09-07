Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The next attack on the Affordable Care Act may cost you free preventive health care

By Paul Shafer, Assistant Professor, Health Law, Policy, and Management, Boston University
Alex Hoagland, PhD Candidate in Health Economics, Boston University
The Affordable Care Act has allowed many preventive health services, including cancer screenings and vaccines, to be free of charge. But legal challenges may lead to costly repercussions for patients.


