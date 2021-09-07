Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The women who appear in Dante's 'Divine Comedy' are finally getting their due, 700 years later

By Laura Ingallinella, Mellon Postdoctoral Fellow in Italian Studies and English, Wellesley College
Share this article
When Dante Alighieri died 700 years ago, on Sept. 14, 1321, he had just put his final flourishes on the “Divine Comedy,” a monumental poem that would inspire readers for centuries.

The “Divine Comedy” follows the journey of a pilgrim across the three realms of the Christian afterlife – hell, purgatory and paradise. There, he encounters a variety of characters, many of whom are based on real people Dante had met or heard of during his life.

One of them is a woman named Sapia Salvani. Sapia…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Everything that's wrong with sentencing a white supremacist to read Jane Austen and Charles Dickens
~ The next attack on the Affordable Care Act may cost you free preventive health care
~ Medicine is an imperfect science – but you can still trust its process
~ What young kids say worked -- and didn't work -- for them during virtual learning
~ Women face motherhood penalty in STEM careers long before they actually become mothers
~ Netflix’s 'My Unorthodox Life' spurred ultra-Orthodox Jewish women to talk publicly about their lives
~ When does life begin? There’s more than one religious view
~ Removing urban highways can improve neighborhoods blighted by decades of racist policies
~ Why are planets round?
~ Elon Musk’s Tesla Bot raises serious concerns – but probably not the ones you think
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter