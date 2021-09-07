Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tokyo's Olympic legacy: Will hosting the Games have benefitted local communities?

By Mike Duignan, Head of Department, Reader in Events, and Director of the Observatory for Human Rights and Major Events, University of Surrey
Judith Mair, Associate Professor, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Urban regeneration and tourism development are habitually touted as central reasons for a city to host the Olympics. Research shows that local people, however, often fail to benefit


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Everything that's wrong with sentencing a white supremacist to read Jane Austen and Charles Dickens
~ The next attack on the Affordable Care Act may cost you free preventive health care
~ Medicine is an imperfect science – but you can still trust its process
~ What young kids say worked -- and didn't work -- for them during virtual learning
~ The women who appear in Dante's 'Divine Comedy' are finally getting their due, 700 years later
~ Women face motherhood penalty in STEM careers long before they actually become mothers
~ Netflix’s 'My Unorthodox Life' spurred ultra-Orthodox Jewish women to talk publicly about their lives
~ When does life begin? There’s more than one religious view
~ Removing urban highways can improve neighborhoods blighted by decades of racist policies
~ Why are planets round?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter