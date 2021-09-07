Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

9/11: the controversial story of the remains of the World Trade Center

By Michael Picard, Lecturer in International Environmental Law, University of Edinburgh
Share this article
In the months after the 9/11 attack, which killed thousands of people and cost US$40 billion (£29 billion) in damages, the shock at the tower collapse gave way to the monstrous scale of the rescue and clean-up operation in New York.

Amid the destruction, an improvised team of volunteers, firefighters, police and detection dogs found 21 people alive on the first day, but none thereafter. The remaining body parts would be painstakingly…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Everything that's wrong with sentencing a white supremacist to read Jane Austen and Charles Dickens
~ The next attack on the Affordable Care Act may cost you free preventive health care
~ Medicine is an imperfect science – but you can still trust its process
~ What young kids say worked -- and didn't work -- for them during virtual learning
~ The women who appear in Dante's 'Divine Comedy' are finally getting their due, 700 years later
~ Women face motherhood penalty in STEM careers long before they actually become mothers
~ Netflix’s 'My Unorthodox Life' spurred ultra-Orthodox Jewish women to talk publicly about their lives
~ When does life begin? There’s more than one religious view
~ Removing urban highways can improve neighborhoods blighted by decades of racist policies
~ Why are planets round?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter