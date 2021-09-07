Tolerance.ca
Word from the Hill: A Father's Day backlash hits Scott Morrison

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.

In this episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss the criticism Scott Morrison has already faced this week.

Firstly, his trip to Sydney to visit his family for Father’s Day, which required a special exemption to return to Canberra, brought a sharp backlash when so many families couldn’t reunite for the weekend. The PM didn’t breach the rules – but did…


