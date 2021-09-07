Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous technology is often misunderstood. Here's how it can be part of everyday life

By Andrew Peters, Lecturer in Indigenous Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Share this article
Although the pandemic has presented a range of issues and problems for our modern world, it also presents an opportunity to embrace Indigenous knowledges and technologies.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Police access to COVID check-in data is an affront to our privacy. We need stronger and more consistent rules in place
~ Egypt: ‘Shootouts’ Disguise Apparent Extrajudicial Executions
~ Explosive Weapons Attacks on Afghanistan Schools Increase
~ Remote learning is even harder when English isn't students' first language. Schools told us their priorities for supporting them
~ Despite deportation and detention attempts, could New Zealand have done more to prevent Friday's terror attack?
~ From October, it will be all but impossible for most Australians to vape — largely because of Canberra's little-known 'homework police'
~ Iggy & Ace: a zany Aussie comedy about two gay best friends — and alcohol abuse
~ Some Accountability for Attack on Burkina Faso School
~ "Five Eyes" about to become "Nine Eyes"
~ CIA successfully evacuated 1,000 of its Afghan collaborators
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter