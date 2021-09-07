Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Police access to COVID check-in data is an affront to our privacy. We need stronger and more consistent rules in place

By Graham Greenleaf, Professor of Law and Information Systems, UNSW
Katharine Kemp, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law & Justice, UNSW, UNSW
The Australian Information Commissioner this week called for a ban on police accessing QR code check-in data, unless for COVID-19 contact tracing purposes.

State police have already accessed this data on at least six occasions for unrelated criminal investigations, including in Queensland and Western Australia — the latter of which has now banned this. Victorian police also attempted access at least three times, according to


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


