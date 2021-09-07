Police access to COVID check-in data is an affront to our privacy. We need stronger and more consistent rules in place
By Graham Greenleaf, Professor of Law and Information Systems, UNSW
Katharine Kemp, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law & Justice, UNSW, UNSW
The Australian Information Commissioner this week called for a ban on police accessing QR code check-in data, unless for COVID-19 contact tracing purposes.
State police have already accessed this data on at least six occasions for unrelated criminal investigations, including in Queensland and Western Australia — the latter of which has now banned this. Victorian police also attempted access at least three times, according to
