Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Of Australia's 32 biggest infrastructure projects, just eight had a public business case

By Marion Terrill, Transport and Cities Program Director, Grattan Institute
Share this article
Politicians love the vote-pulling power of major transport projects. They also quite like to keep details of of how they’ve decided to fund a project under wraps, avoiding the pesky scrutiny the public deserves.

Of 32 projects larger than A$500 million Australian governments have committed to since 2016, the Grattan’s Institute’s analysis shows just eight had a business case either published, or assessed by a relevant infrastructure body at the time money was committed.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ National summits have their place — but what will it really take to achieve equality for Australian women?
~ Explainer: do the states have to obey the COVID national plan?
~ What is life going to look like once we hit 70% vaccination?
~ Facebook or Twitter posts can now be quietly modified by the government under new surveillance laws
~ Photos from the field: why losing these tiny, loyal fish to climate change spells disaster for coral
~ Politics, flashmobs, Yolngu dancers: the Australian story of Mikis Theodorakis' legendary song Zorba
~ The casual staff who do 80% of undergrad teaching need more support — here's a way unis can help
~ How Google Maps can help with efforts to tackle delays in accessing critical maternal health services
~ Rishi Sunak's fight to raise taxes to reform social care is nothing compared to financial battles ahead
~ Afghanistan: the warlords who will decide whether civil war is likely
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter