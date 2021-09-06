Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abba: who actually likes them?

By Shanika Ranasinghe, Postgraduate Researcher in the Department of Music, Royal Holloway University of London
Share this article
It may have been almost 40 years since their last single, but Abba are now back in the charts with two new songs – I Still Have Faith in You and Don’t Shut Me Down. The new songs form part of a ten-track album that will be released in November.

The band went on what they called a “short break” at the end of 1982. But despite the amount of time it has taken the group to release new songs, Abba are more popular than ever, largely due to the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Rishi Sunak's fight to raise taxes to reform social care is nothing compared to financial battles ahead
~ Afghanistan: the warlords who will decide whether civil war is likely
~ Messenger RNA: how it works in nature and in making vaccines
~ Many East Africans miss out on disease diagnosis. What must be done about it
~ Children learn in class, and outside. But, over time, they learn more at school
~ What it will take to end civil war in the Central African Republic
~ African tropical mountain forests store far more carbon than previously thought – new research
~ After Twitter labeled Serbian pro-government media: It is important to know who controls and exercises pressure on media
~ Tunisian police violence against nine journalists covering protest
~ Criminalising nitrous oxide users is no laughing matter if it distracts from more serious drug problems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter