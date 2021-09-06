Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African tropical mountain forests store far more carbon than previously thought – new research

By Aida Cuní Sanchez, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of York
Martin Sullivan, Lecturer in Statistical Ecology, Manchester Metropolitan University
Phil Platts, Research Fellow, University of York
Tropical forests are well known for being the “lungs” of our planet. Through photosynthesis, the trees in these forests produce oxygen and remove enormous amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, helping to mitigate global warming.

The world’s most famous tropical forests found on lowlands,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


