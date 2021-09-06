Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Criminalising nitrous oxide users is no laughing matter if it distracts from more serious drug problems

By Ian Hamilton, Associate Professor of Addiction, University of York
Harry Sumnall, Professor in Substance Use, Liverpool John Moores University
The home secretary, Priti Patel, has ordered a review of nitrous oxide. But is this the right drug to get ‘tough’ on?


