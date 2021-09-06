Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Federal election: Canada's next government should shift from reconciliation to decolonization and Indigenous self-determination

By Liam Midzain-Gobin, Assistant Professor, Political Science, Brock University
Share this article
The federal government released the 2021 National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, And 2SLGBTQQIA+ People on June 3, 2021. The plan came two years after the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) released its final report, Reclaiming Power and Place.

The plan’s release was somewhat rocky, coming days after the Native Women’s Association of Canada


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tunisian police violence against nine journalists covering protest
~ Criminalising nitrous oxide users is no laughing matter if it distracts from more serious drug problems
~ 'Habib' spoof trailer uses pita bread weaponry in comedy arsenal to combat Arab stereotypes
~ Children's concerns and feelings are ignored in back-to-school planning
~ Does my child have separation anxiety? How parents can help with children’s back-to-school fears
~ After the Paralympics: New initiative to get more Canadians involved in power wheelchair sports
~ COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn't mean you should try to catch it
~ The 'new' Taliban regime in Afghanistan: different methods but the same political goal
~ Teenage pregnancy during COVID-19 in South Africa: a double pandemic
~ Resisting the coup and the patriarchy: An interview with Myanmar's feminist activist Nandar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter