Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Habib' spoof trailer uses pita bread weaponry in comedy arsenal to combat Arab stereotypes

By Safiyya Hosein, PhD Candidate in Communication and Culture, Ryerson University
Twenty years after 9/11, in a climate of anti-Arab and anti-Muslim racist backlash, two comedians use satire to help change the stories we tell.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


