Human Rights Observatory

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn't mean you should try to catch it

By Charlotte Thålin, Researcher, Immunology, Karolinska Institutet
Israel was way ahead of the rest of the world when it came to COVID vaccination, so it’s not surprising that data from this corner of the Mediterranean causes a lot of excitement – it’s a glimpse into the future.

Indeed, this happened recently when researchers at Maccabi Healthcare Services in Tel Aviv released a preprint (a study that is yet to be reviewed by other experts) suggesting…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


