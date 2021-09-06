Tolerance.ca
Russian foreign ministry’s biased and selective take on RSF publications

By jcavelier
NewsThe Russian embassy in France has reacted to a report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Internet censorship in Russia by accusing RSF of bias but, amazingly, in the course of so doing, it has referred to a Russian foreign ministry report on human rights violations in other countries that quotes RSF extensively (and selectively). The updated version of RSF’s report on digital censorship in R


© Reporters without borders -


