Endometriosis: gene identified which could be potential treatment target – new study
By Krina Zondervan, Professor, Reproductive and Genomic Epidemiology, University of Oxford
Thomas Tapmeier, Senior Research Fellow in Women's Health, Monash University
Up to 10% of women experience endometriosis worldwide. The condition is chronic, extremely painful, and can result in infertility. Endometriosis happens when tissue similar to the lining of the womb (the endometrium) grows outside of the womb, in the abdominal cavity and sometimes on the ovaries and the fallopian tubes. These tissues respond to the hormonal signals of the menstrual cycle just like the endometrium does, which can cause severe pelvic or period pain.
How and why endometriosis develops is unknown…
- Monday, September 6, 2021