Human Rights Observatory

New Measures in Brazil Not Enough to Solve Amazon Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fires near Novo Progresso, Brazil on August 23, 2020, burned land deforested by cattle farmers. © 2020 Andre Penner/AP Images As fires rage in the Brazilian Amazon, environment minister Joaquim Leite announced that the government has doubled the budget for environmental law enforcement and will recruit 700 new enforcement agents.  Leite presented these measures as steps towards fulfilling President Jair Bolsonaro’s climate action pledges made at the summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in April, ahead of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change conference of the…


© Human Rights Watch -


