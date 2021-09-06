Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is hospital in the home and when is it used? An expert explains

By Martin Hensher, Associate Professor of Health Systems Financing & Organisation, Deakin University
Share this article
Most states in Australia have a hospital in the home service allowing patients to receive nursing care, allied health care and medical care in their own home.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Preprints' are how cutting-edge science circulates. Banning them from grant applications penalises researchers for being up-to-date
~ Boy Swallows Universe: theatrical adaptation of hit novel blends pain with nostalgia to astonishing effect
~ 'Living with COVID' looks very different for front-line health workers, who are already exhausted
~ Young Australian women in financial hardship are twice to three times as likely to experience violence
~ 'Hope' versus 'threat': how The Age got entangled in competing pandemic storylines
~ Who will replace Yoshihide Suga as Japan's prime minister? Here's a rundown of the candidates
~ 'I’m not afraid of terrorism. I’m afraid of being accused of being a terrorist': growing up Muslim after 9/11
~ My year as Victoria's deputy chief health officer: on the pandemic, press conferences and our COVID future
~ Climate change means Australia may have to abandon much of its farming
~ Puny opposition no threat to Japan's sickly government
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter