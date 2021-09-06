Young Australian women in financial hardship are twice to three times as likely to experience violence
By Alice Campbell, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Life Course Centre and Institute for Social Science Research, The University of Queensland
Janeen Baxter, Director, Life Course Centre, Institute for Social Science Research, The University of Queensland
Research undertaken for the National Summit on Women’s Safety has found one in four young Australian women in financial hardship experienced abuse from a current or former partner.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 6, 2021