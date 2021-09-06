Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young Australian women in financial hardship are twice to three times as likely to experience violence

By Alice Campbell, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Life Course Centre and Institute for Social Science Research, The University of Queensland
Janeen Baxter, Director, Life Course Centre, Institute for Social Science Research, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Research undertaken for the National Summit on Women’s Safety has found one in four young Australian women in financial hardship experienced abuse from a current or former partner.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Hope' versus 'threat': how The Age got entangled in competing pandemic storylines
~ Who will replace Yoshihide Suga as Japan's prime minister? Here's a rundown of the candidates
~ 'I’m not afraid of terrorism. I’m afraid of being accused of being a terrorist': growing up Muslim after 9/11
~ My year as Victoria's deputy chief health officer: on the pandemic, press conferences and our COVID future
~ Climate change means Australia may have to abandon much of its farming
~ Puny opposition no threat to Japan's sickly government
~ The story of a potato biscuit-chips fusion — how a Bangladeshi brand mesmerised India
~ Chieftaincy conflicts in Ghana are mixed up with politics: what's at risk
~ How the South African government can boost its credibility in the agricultural sector
~ China's crackdown on business, media and entertainment sectors is packaged as a ‘profound revolution’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter