Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chieftaincy conflicts in Ghana are mixed up with politics: what's at risk

By Kaderi Noagah Bukari, Research Fellow, Department of Peace Studies, University of Cape Coast
Share this article
Chieftaincy is one of Ghana’s oldest traditional institutions. It has remained resilient despite attempts by both colonial and post-independent governments to control and undermine it. According to Article 270 of Ghana’s 1992 constitution, the chieftaincy institution is recognised as part of the country’s governance system.

Chiefs settle disputes…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the South African government can boost its credibility in the agricultural sector
~ New Zealand's latest terror attack shows why ISIS is harder to defeat online than on the battlefield
~ New Zealand needs to go beyond fast-tracking counter-terrorism laws to reduce the risk of future attacks
~ China's crackdown on China's business, media and entertainment is packaged as a ‘profound revolution’
~ Pandemic hardship is about to get a lot worse for millions of out-of-work Americans
~ Vice tightens on South Sudan’s journalists
~ Vaccine passports: Scotland's new rules are toughest yet in UK – and could hurt events industry
~ COVID-19 has made the transition from primary to secondary school harder. Here’s how parents can help
~ Japan: why PM Suga unexpectedly stepped down – and what happens next
~ Can burying power lines protect storm-wracked electric grids? Not always
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter