Human Rights Observatory

Vice tightens on South Sudan’s journalists

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns an increase in the harassment of journalists and media outlets in South Sudan, amid civil society calls for the resignation of President Salva Kiir and Vice-President Riek Machar.The targets include Radio Jonglei, which has not broadcast since 27 August, when security officials raided the station, closed it down, briefly


© Reporters without borders -


