Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 has made the transition from primary to secondary school harder. Here’s how parents can help

By Yvonne Skipper, Senior Lecturer in Psychology (Education), University of Glasgow
Charlotte Bagnall, Lecturer in Educational Psychology, University of Manchester
Claire Fox, Reader in Educational Psychology, Manchester Metropolitan University
Making the jump from year six to year seven can be stressful, which only adds to the anxiety children feel from the pandemic. Support from parents and teachers alike is vital


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


