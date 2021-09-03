Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Humanitarian Crisis Needs Urgent Response

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghans wait for hours to try to withdraw money from a bank in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 30, 2021.  © 2021 Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP Photo (New York) – Afghanistan’s foreign donors should take immediate action to ensure that necessary aid reaches Afghans facing hunger and collapsing health services following the Taliban takeover on August 15, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. They also need to develop a coordinated plan of action to address support for education, the banking system, and other critical needs that require the cooperation of Taliban authorities, who…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


